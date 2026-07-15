At this time there is no power in Upsala. The power was lost when forest fires burnt the power poles and lines.

The Upsala Fire Department is holding an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. this evening and asking a representative of each local family to attend.

At 9:43 this morning the fire department posted:

“THIS IS NOT AN EVACUATION NOTICE

Although the winds were from the north yesterday and helped protect us, the overall fire situation has escalated dramatically in the last 24 hours.

Fires have doubled in size over night. Including ours. IF the winds change direction we would need to immediately evacuate. Please get your essentials together and be ready to run.

Our fire is too large to fight even if Mnr had resources which they don’t.

They will be sending contracted crews out to do some value protections (sprinklers on buildings).

Please get this word out to whomever u know in town.”