Breaking News

Monday Morning News – July 13

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

 

 

Brenda
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