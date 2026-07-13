Monday Morning News – July 13

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.
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