Notice of herbicide application

Hydro One foresters will be in your community from JUNE TO SEPTEMBER to trim brush, tree branches and remove trees or vegetation that may grow into overhead powerlines. This work helps us continue to provide reliable power to homes and businesses in your area and makes it safe for our crews to access lines for maintenance or emergency repairs.

How we manage vegetation

Our experienced team manages growth of brush, trees and other vegetation through the selective application of federally and provincially approved herbicides. Our licensed and certified forestry team will apply these herbicides safely and will not use them near open water sources, including rivers and creeks.

Date of application: June 15 – September 15, 2026

Areas along powerlines: Gertrude, Cecil, Roberta, Herbert, Foote, Drew, Cholette, Foch, Lessard, Wickstead & Haig

Pesticide trade name: Aspect, Hasten, Garlon RTU

Guarantee: Picloram 43.62%, 2,4-D (Choline Salt) 14.44%, Ethyl/Methyl ester of vegetable oil 60%, Triclopyr-2- butoxyethyl ester 23.16 % and Hydrotreated light distillate 70-80%.

PCP Act registration number(s): 31641, 31760, 29334

Name of pest: non-compatible vegetation – brush and growth from previously maintained stumps

If work is required on your property, you will be contacted by our team in advance

We appreciate your understanding as crews complete this work.

Contact information