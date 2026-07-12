Notice of herbicide application

Hydro One foresters will be in your community from JUNE TO SEPTEMBER to trim brush, tree branches and remove trees or vegetation that may grow into overhead powerlines. This work helps us continue to provide reliable power to homes and businesses in your area and makes it safe for our crews to access lines for maintenance or emergency repairs.
How we manage vegetation
Our experienced team manages growth of brush, trees and other vegetation through the selective application of federally and provincially approved herbicides. Our licensed and certified forestry team will apply these herbicides safely and will not use them near open water sources, including rivers and creeks.
- Date of application: June 15 – September 15, 2026
- Areas along powerlines: Gertrude, Cecil, Roberta, Herbert, Foote, Drew, Cholette, Foch, Lessard, Wickstead & Haig
- Pesticide trade name: Aspect, Hasten, Garlon RTU
- Guarantee: Picloram 43.62%, 2,4-D (Choline Salt) 14.44%, Ethyl/Methyl ester of vegetable oil 60%, Triclopyr-2- butoxyethyl ester 23.16 % and Hydrotreated light distillate 70-80%.
- PCP Act registration number(s): 31641, 31760, 29334
- Name of pest: non-compatible vegetation – brush and growth from previously maintained stumps
- If work is required on your property, you will be contacted by our team in advance
We appreciate your understanding as crews complete this work.
Contact information
- Hydro One Forestry at 1.866.898.5310
- Hydro One Community Relations at 1.877.345.6799
- Monday Morning News – July 13 - July 13, 2026
- Caution Travelling between Wawa & White River – Forest Fire Fighters at work - July 12, 2026
- TREMBLAY, Nicol - July 12, 2026