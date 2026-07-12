Caution Travelling between Wawa & White River – Forest Fire Fighters at work

The White River Fire Department has a caution for travellers passing between White River and Wawa.

“Please use caution east of White River. There is another forest fire in the O’Brien area, but the MNR are on it with a crew and helicopters and a water bomber. We were out there earlier as MNR came in.

The wind is currently keeping the smoke off the highway, but that can change, so please slow down when travelling and keep out of the way of the MNR fire crews.

Stopping on the sides of the highway in this area is NOT advised.”

According to the MNR website the fire is 3 hectares and is located approximately 0.4 of a kilometre east of Highway 17 and 0.7 of a kilometre southwest of O’Brien Lakes. The fire is not under control.