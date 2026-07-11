Hwy 11/17 (East of Thunder Bay) Open

CLEARED (6:00 p.m.): Highway 11-17 all lanes have reopened near Highway 527 following a collision. ^pia ~

SITUATION NORMALE (18 h) : Toutes les voies de l’autoroute 11-17 ont été rouvertes à la circulation près de l’autoroute 527 à la suite d’un accident.

UPDATE (4:13 p.m.): Highway 11-17 has reopened in eastbound lanes near Highway 527 for eastbound and westbound traffic. Westbound lanes remain closed. Please drive with caution.

UPDATE (12:30 PM): Highway 11-17 remains fully closed in both directions near Highway 527, north of Thunder Bay. An investigation is underway following a serious collision involving four motorcycles.

MISE À JOUR (12 h 30) : L’autoroute 11-17 reste entièrement fermée dans les deux sens à proximité de l’autoroute 527, au nord de Thunder Bay. Une enquête est en cours à la suite d’une grave collision impliquant quatre motocyclettes.

HIGHWAY CLOSURE (8:20 a.m.): Highway 11-17 is fully closed in westbound and eastbound lanes near Highway 527 north of #ThunderBay. Emergency crews are responding to a collision involving multiple motorcycles. Occupants are being assessed for injuries. Updates to be provided as information becomes available.

FERMETURE D’AUTOROUTE (8 h 20) : L’autoroute 11-17 est entièrement fermée dans les deux sens près de l’autoroute 527, au nord de #ThunderBay. Les services d’urgence interviennent sur les lieux d’une collison impliquant plusieurs motocyclettes. Les occupants font actuellement l’objet d’un bilan médical. Des mises à jour seront fournies dès que de nouvelles informations seront disponibles.