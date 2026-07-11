Extreme Forest Fire Dangers in NE Region

The warm/hot and dry weather has created pockets of extreme forest fire risk in the region as show by the red in the map to the right. Lake Superior Park is entirely in a pocket, and the other extends from around White River to Hornepayne.

The White River Fire Department asks, “Our forest fire rating has increased to extreme. Please be careful when using off road vehicles and try not to have campfires. Hopefully, the rain forecasted for tomorrow will reduce the rating.”