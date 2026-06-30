Today at LSPP – Tuesday, June 30th

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COASTAL MEAT-EATING WILDFLOWERS – Life on Lake Superior’s coastline is no walk in the park! Despite their seemingly delicate nature, many carnivorous plants have adapted to survive on the harsh, exposed rocks of the shoreline. Join Mary and explore how these flowers have developed the ability to trap and feed on insect prey.