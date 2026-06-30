Thank You – M.H.S. Graduation 2026

The ceremony featured songs by MHS’s Drumming Group and speeches from Algoma District School Board Associate Superintendent, Mr. Nic Turco, principal Mrs. Trish Bernath, and this year’s honoured valedictorian, April Charbonneau. Following the presentation of diplomas, MHS staff and community supporters awarded deserving graduates a variety of scholarships, bursaries, and awards. A slideshow concluded the ceremony which brought the graduates and onlookers down memory lane.
Continuing a cherished tradition, each graduate received a beautifully handcrafted MHS 2026 Lake Superior pottery piece – this year a soup cup! Once again, these were generously made and donated by former teacher Mrs. Cindy Chiupka-Jozin of Green Cabin Pottery. Our sincere thanks for keeping this meaningful custom alive!
This evening was made possible through the efforts of many. Michipicoten High School extends its deepest appreciation to the following individuals, businesses, and organizations who generously contributed scholarships, bursaries, and awards. We are truly grateful for the outstanding support our community provides to help celebrate our graduates’ achievements and support their future goals. Sincere apologies if we have missed anyone.
Alamos Gold Inc. – Island Gold District
Algoma District School Board
CUPE Local 3631
Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (in honour of Steve Turyk)
Chief William G. Rose Golf Tournament (in honour of Chief William G. Rose)
Chris Casavant Memorial Bursary Committee (in honour of Chris Casavant)
Donald L. Davidson Fuels
Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable
The Estate of Dr. Heather Onyett (in memory of Gloria Margaret Moreau Onyett)
Lady Dunn Health Centre (in honour of Pat Rose)
Michipicoten First Nation
Michipicoten High School Reunion Committee
Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association (in honour of Allan Kettles)
Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation
Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation
Northern Credit Union
Northern Lights Ford
Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation
Rotary Club of Wawa
Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch 429
Royal Canadian Legion White River Branch 169 (in honour of Arthur John Pidduck)
Russell Reid Memorial Bursary Committee (in honour of Russell Reid)
The Estate of Tory & Isabel Lawson
United Steel Workers Local 2724
United Steel Workers Local 9246
Villeneuve Construction
Wawa Ice Fishing Derby
Wawa Minor Hockey Association
Wesdome - Eagle River Mine (in honour of Aleksa Kusic)
The recognition and financial support that accompanies receiving these awards means so much to our students. The enormous amount of time and effort that goes into organizing and fundraising for these awards, bursaries, and scholarships certainly does not go unnoticed.
Thank you, Wawa and area, for celebrating our graduates. This is one amazing community, and we are so proud and thankful to be a part of it!
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