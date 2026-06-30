Thank You – M.H.S. Graduation 2026

On Thursday, June 25th, the graduating class of Michipicoten High School proudly crossed the stage to receive their Ontario Secondary School Diplomas.

The ceremony featured songs by MHS’s Drumming Group and speeches from Algoma District School Board Associate Superintendent, Mr. Nic Turco, principal Mrs. Trish Bernath, and this year’s honoured valedictorian, April Charbonneau. Following the presentation of diplomas, MHS staff and community supporters awarded deserving graduates a variety of scholarships, bursaries, and awards. A slideshow concluded the ceremony which brought the graduates and onlookers down memory lane.

Continuing a cherished tradition, each graduate received a beautifully handcrafted MHS 2026 Lake Superior pottery piece – this year a soup cup! Once again, these were generously made and donated by former teacher Mrs. Cindy Chiupka-Jozin of Green Cabin Pottery. Our sincere thanks for keeping this meaningful custom alive!

This evening was made possible through the efforts of many. Michipicoten High School extends its deepest appreciation to the following individuals, businesses, and organizations who generously contributed scholarships, bursaries, and awards. We are truly grateful for the outstanding support our community provides to help celebrate our graduates’ achievements and support their future goals. Sincere apologies if we have missed anyone.

Alamos Gold Inc. – Island Gold District

Algoma District School Board

CUPE Local 3631

Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (in honour of Steve Turyk)

Chief William G. Rose Golf Tournament (in honour of Chief William G. Rose)

Chris Casavant Memorial Bursary Committee (in honour of Chris Casavant)

Donald L. Davidson Fuels

Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable

The Estate of Dr. Heather Onyett (in memory of Gloria Margaret Moreau Onyett)

Lady Dunn Health Centre (in honour of Pat Rose)

Michipicoten First Nation

Michipicoten High School Reunion Committee

Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association (in honour of Allan Kettles)

Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation

Northern Credit Union

Northern Lights Ford

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation

Rotary Club of Wawa

Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch 429

Royal Canadian Legion White River Branch 169 (in honour of Arthur John Pidduck)

Russell Reid Memorial Bursary Committee (in honour of Russell Reid)

The Estate of Tory & Isabel Lawson

United Steel Workers Local 2724

United Steel Workers Local 9246

Villeneuve Construction

Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

Wawa Minor Hockey Association

Wesdome - Eagle River Mine (in honour of Aleksa Kusic)

The recognition and financial support that accompanies receiving these awards means so much to our students. The enormous amount of time and effort that goes into organizing and fundraising for these awards, bursaries, and scholarships certainly does not go unnoticed.