Federal Review of DGR Highlights Need for Highway 11 and Highway 17

The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) and the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) welcome the federal government’s decision to initiate the process toward potential listing of the proposed Deep Geological Repository (DGR) in Ignace as a project of national interest.

While the project has not yet been designated, the announcement recognizes the potential national significance of Canada’s long-term strategy for managing used nuclear fuel. NOMA and FONOM stress that the project must proceed through rigorous regulatory, environmental, scientific, and Indigenous consultation processes before any final decisions are made.

“The federal government’s announcement reinforces an important reality: nation- building projects require nation-building infrastructure,” said NOMA President Rick Dumas. “Whether we are talking about critical minerals, national defence, energy development, or the future transportation of used nuclear fuel, Highway 11 and Highway 17 remain essential to connecting Northern Ontario and Canada.”

FONOM President Dave Plourde added that planning for future infrastructure demands cannot wait until projects are approved. “Major highway projects take years to plan, design, permit, and build,” said Plourde. “If governments believe these projects are important to Canada’s future, then they must also recognize the importance of investing now in the transportation corridors that will support them.”

NOMA and FONOM note that the federal government is also advancing the Mackenzie Valley Highway Project and the Grays Bay Road and Port Project through the same national interest review process. These projects recognize the importance of strategic transportation infrastructure in supporting Canada’s economic development, northern growth, sovereignty, and long-term national interests.

The same conversation must occur around Highway 11 and Highway 17.

Highway 11 and Highway 17 form Canada’s primary east-west transportation corridor through Northern Ontario, serving as a critical link for trade, supply chains, emergency services, resource development, and community connectivity. They are also the lifeline for hundreds of communities across the North.

Recent discussions involving NOMA, FONOM, Premier Doug Ford, Minister George Pirie, and federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon have reinforced the importance of Highway 11 and Highway 17 as strategic national infrastructure. Following meetings with both provincial and federal leaders this month, municipal leaders have renewed calls for the corridor to be recognized as a national priority for expansion, modernization, and long-term investment.

Should the Deep Geological Repository ultimately proceed, transportation associated with the project could occur on Northern Ontario highways within the coming decades. Preparing for that future requires a highway system that is safe, reliable, resilient, and capable of supporting nationally significant projects.

NOMA and FONOM continue to call on the Government of Ontario and the Government of Canada to work together to identify and advance priority segments for expansion, twinning, and safety improvements along Highway 11 and Highway 17