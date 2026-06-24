Ontario Investing Nearly $700,000 to Upgrade Community Infrastructure

The Ontario government is investing nearly $700,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to upgrade two community facilities and build a health centre, enhancing opportunities for recreation and public use. As part of its plan to protect Ontario, the province is making strategic investments to help northern municipalities build and revitalize local infrastructure to build strong, healthy and accessible communities.

“Investments in recreation and public spaces for everyone to enjoy are important for a connected community,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Through support for key projects, our government is expanding the offerings available in our northern communities and supporting essential spaces for youth, families and seniors to grow and learn.”

The NOHFC is providing funding for the following projects:

$668,708 for Michipicoten First Nation to build a new health centre that will include a public kitchen for community events, a space for gatherings, a garden featuring traditional medicine and foods and a multipurpose programming room for events and education. Once complete, this project will provide a welcoming, culturally appropriate space to connect, strengthen bonds to the land and culture, and improve the day-to-day lives and health of community members

to build a new health centre that will include a public kitchen for community events, a space for gatherings, a garden featuring traditional medicine and foods and a multipurpose programming room for events and education. Once complete, this project will provide a welcoming, culturally appropriate space to connect, strengthen bonds to the land and culture, and improve the day-to-day lives and health of community members $30,439 for the Local Services Board of Hawk Junction to replace the roofs of the community hall and storage building with new steel roofing systems, as well as install snow guards and flashing and capping materials to both buildings. This project will improve and extend the life of the buildings, provide an important and safe emergency space for residents and enable continued use of the community centre for activities, meetings, social and charity events, educational sessions and health and wellness programming.

“Congratulations to Michipicoten First Nation and the Local Services Board of Hawk Junction on receiving NOHFC funding for these important projects,” said Bill Rosenberg, MPP for Algoma–Manitoulin. “From a new health centre to upgrades to key community facilities, these investments will strengthen local services, support community well-being and help build strong, healthy and connected communities across northern Ontario.”

The Ontario government is prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s investment of an additional $30 million over three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.

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