Thursday Morning News – April 9th

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or drizzle changing to 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near +3. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- Not sure if you need waders or cleats this morning with the precipation changing from freezing rain, to rain and now snow. Take care driving and walking today.
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