Significant snowfall Tuesday (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

3:41 PM EST Monday 23 February 2026

Special Weather Statement – Significant snowfall Tuesday.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

When: Beginning Tuesday morning or early afternoon and diminishing Tuesday night.

Additional information: Snow associated with an Alberta Clipper will begin affecting areas north of Lake Superior Tuesday morning and in the afternoon for areas to its east.

Travel along Highway 17 will likely be hazardous. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Allow extra time for travel.