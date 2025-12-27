Major Winter Storm Expected Sunday Night (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont)

Dec 27, 2025 at 09:08

5:17 AM EST Saturday 27 December 2025

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

A major winter storm expected Sunday evening to Monday evening.

What:

Possible snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm.

Visibility near zero in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

When: Beginning Sunday evening through to Monday evening.

Additional information:

A rapidly intensifying low pressure system is expected to track over the Great Lakes. Precipitation is expected to begin as freezing drizzle or flurries before transitioning to snow and widespread blowing snow Sunday night. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times. Northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected Monday morning and afternoon.

There remains some uncertainty regarding the track of the low pressure system and as a result exact precipitation amounts remain somewhat uncertain.

Roads and walkways may be very difficult to navigate. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible. Prolonged utility outages are possible.

Prepare for possibly prolonged disruptions to transportation, services, and utilities.