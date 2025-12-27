Major Winter Storm Expected Sunday Night (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

Dec 27, 2025 at 09:08

5:17 AM EST Saturday 27 December 2025

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

A major winter storm expected Sunday evening to Monday evening.

What:

Possible snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 cm.

Visibility near zero in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Northerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

When: Beginning Sunday evening through to Monday evening.

Additional information:

A rapidly intensifying low pressure system is expected to track over the Great Lakes. Snow and widespread blowing snow is expected to begin Sunday evening. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times for areas near North Channel. Northerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h are also expected Monday morning and afternoon.

There remains some uncertainty regarding the track of the low pressure system and as a result exact precipitation amounts remain somewhat uncertain.

Road closures are possible. Prolonged utility outages are possible. Roofs are at an increased risk of collapse under the weight of snow.

Allow extra time for travel. Prepare for possibly prolonged disruptions to transportation, services, and utilities.