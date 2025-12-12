Snow Squall Warning

4:27 PM EST Friday 12 December 2025

For regions in yellow to the right

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Lake effect snow squall continuing into tonight.

What: Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm. Low visibility in areas of heavy snow.

When: Continuing into tonight.

Additional information: A weather system will bring snow to a large portion of northern Ontario. Embedded lake effect snow in the southwest winds ahead of this weather system will lead to enhanced snowfall totals for areas near Lake Superior.

As the weather system passes to the east tonight, winds will become more northwesterly, shifting the lake effect snow to areas south of Wawa.

Travel along portions of Highway 17 could be hazardous at times. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Travel will likely be hazardous. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

