Winter Storm Watch Continues

2:03 PM EST Monday 24 November 2025

Winter Storm Watch in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake This watch also encompasses: Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Fort Albany

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Gogama – Foleyet

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

Moosonee

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Nipigon – Rossport

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Upsala – Raith

Hazardous winter conditions are possible.

Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected.

Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 40 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Beginning Tuesday night and ending from west to east through the day on Thursday.

Strong northerly winds will also accompany the snow, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility to near zero at times. Total snowfall amounts may exceed 40 cm for some locales northeast of Lake Superior. Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Road closures are possible.

Local utility outages are possible.

Consider rescheduling travel and outdoor activities.

This watch continues as of 8:18 a.m.

5:20 AM EST Monday 24 November 2025

Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Wawa area including:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

This watch also encompasses:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Fort Albany

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Gogama – Foleyet

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

Moosonee

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Nipigon – Rossport

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Upsala – Raith

Heavy snow and blowing snow is expected. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Beginning Tuesday night and ending from west to east through the day on Thursday.

Strong northerly winds will also accompany the snow, leading to possible blowing snow that could reduce visibility to near zero at times. There remains uncertainty with the exact track of the low pressure system, and therefore the corridor of heaviest snowfall.

Total snowfall amounts may exceed 30 cm for some locations north of Lake Superior.

Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible. Consider rescheduling travel and outdoor activities.

Editor’s Note: A Winter Storm Watch means that all the factors and indicators are in place for a Winter storm to occur. When the storm begins this Watch will become a Storm Warning.