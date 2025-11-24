Winter Storm Watch Continues

Nov 24, 2025 at 14:39
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- City of Thunder Bay
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Fort Albany
- Fraserdale – Pledger Lake
- Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
- Gogama – Foleyet
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
- Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls
- Kirkland Lake – Englehart
- Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Moosonee
- Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa
- Nipigon – Rossport
- Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
- Upsala – Raith
- Hazardous winter conditions are possible.
- Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected.
- Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 40 cm.
- Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.
Beginning Tuesday night and ending from west to east through the day on Thursday.
Strong northerly winds will also accompany the snow, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility to near zero at times. Total snowfall amounts may exceed 40 cm for some locales northeast of Lake Superior. Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Road closures are possible.
Local utility outages are possible.
Consider rescheduling travel and outdoor activities.
Nov 24, 2025 at 08:27
This watch continues as of 8:18 a.m.
Heavy snow and blowing snow is expected. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.
Beginning Tuesday night and ending from west to east through the day on Thursday.
Strong northerly winds will also accompany the snow, leading to possible blowing snow that could reduce visibility to near zero at times. There remains uncertainty with the exact track of the low pressure system, and therefore the corridor of heaviest snowfall.
Total snowfall amounts may exceed 30 cm for some locations north of Lake Superior.
Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible. Consider rescheduling travel and outdoor activities.
Editor’s Note: A Winter Storm Watch means that all the factors and indicators are in place for a Winter storm to occur. When the storm begins this Watch will become a Storm Warning.
