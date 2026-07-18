Dryden 36 – Fire Update

Jul 18, 2026 at 17:23
posted by Ontario Forest Fires (FB) on Jul 18, 2026 at 16:00
Alberta Wildfire firefighters have joined Ontario FireRanger crews with suppression efforts on Dryden 36, located south of Ignace near Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes. Ground crews are supported by bucketing helicopters, heavy equipment and overhead personnel.
Minimal growth has been observed in the last 2 days as overcast skies have aided in temporarily limiting fire behaviour.
The fire is currently measuring 1,762 hectares and is not under control.
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