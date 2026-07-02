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Today at LSPP – Thursday, July 2nd

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Tessa, Anahi, and Colin to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!

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