Middlesex County OPP – Identification made in fatal Collision of May 12, 1988

A man who died in a collision 38 years ago has now been identified, bringing long‑awaited answers to his family.

On Friday, March 11, 1988, members of the Middlesex County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a missing person. Bradley VERBEEK, 19 years old, was last seen on Exeter Road in the City of London on Tuesday, December 8, 1987. Bradley remained missing despite decades of investigation.

In 2025, investigators received new information from partner agencies indicating that Bradley may have been involved in a fatal motorcycle collision at the intersection of Harbord Street and George Street in the City of Toronto on Saturday, May 12, 1988. At the time, investigators were unable to identify the deceased and he was eventually buried as an unknown male.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, following DNA confirmation that the unknown male was Bradley, investigators notified his family.

A family statement (audio and written) is attached to this media release.

The DNA analysis was established through a coordinated multi-agency investigation led by the Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Assistance was provided by the Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System, the Toronto Police Service, the Hamilton Police Service, an OPP Victim Specialist, the Ontario Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains, the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

“While this outcome is tragic, it reflects the determination, perseverance and collaboration of our investigators and partner agencies. Every missing person matters. We remain committed to locating the missing, identifying the unknown and helping families and loved ones find answers.” – Detective Inspector Nathan Parker, OPP CIB

FAMILY STATEMENT – Bradley’s Sisters

“For 38 years, my family lived with the heartbreak of not knowing what happened to my brother. He wasn’t just my brother; he was my best friend. Every day I thought about him and hoped that one day we would be reunited.

I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported us during our 38- year search for my brother. I also want to thank the detective for his unwavering dedication and compassion. I am profoundly grateful for his efforts in finding answers.

Although my parents are no longer here, I find comfort in knowing Bradley will finally rest beside them. My father passed away on May 12, 2019, the same date, 31 years after his son passed, which makes this moment especially meaningful for our family.

To every family still searching for a missing loved one, please don’t lose hope. Our family waited 38 years for answers, and I sincerely hope that one day you will receive the same gift of truth, peace and closure.” – Melissa (Verbeek) GODWIN

“While the outcome is heartbreaking, and it’s painful to imagine your loved one dying alone, afraid and possibly in pain, somehow the uncertainty of not knowing where they are can be even more unbearable. You spend years searching, hoping for answers while living in limbo.

I am deeply grateful to the law enforcement agencies whose dedication brought Bradley home to his family, giving them the answers they desperately needed and allowing him to finally rest in peace. Sometimes, your gut knows what your heart can’t explain. The universe has a way of sending signs, and when you refuse to give up on someone, closure has a way of finding you.” – Sarah DIVER