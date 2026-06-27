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Men’s Night Golf – June 25

Week #5 –  174 Golfers, Raining, 25*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 31
2nd Perry Kauk Greg Robinson Ron Hale 33
3rd Chris Buckell Gilles Pelletier Blair Mills 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Brandon Case Bradley Case Devon Spooner 33
2nd Monte White Joe McCoy Spare 34
3rd Roger Lefebvre Eric Comtois Stretch 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 34
2nd Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Marc Belanger 34
3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 35
4th Flight Score
1st Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock Tim Lesarge 35
2nd Luc Belanger Jim Oleynik Jean Desgagne 35
3rd Peter Moore Claude Samson Dave Hall 35
5th Flight Score
1st Lee Bryar Mike Lavergne Kyle Wood 35
2nd Brandon Case Bradley Case Devon Spooner 35
3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 36
6th Flight Score
1st Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Marc Belanger 36
2nd Mark Szekely Dan Szekely Dean Willand 36
3rd Ray Chevrier Seb Chevrier Damon Boylan 37
7th Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Gilles Cyr Andre Bedard 37
2nd Peter Moore Claude Samson Mark Szekely 37
3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Levesque 38
8th Flight Score
1st Scott East Francis Belanger Spare 38
2nd Tom Fahrer Bill Fahrer Spare 38
3rd Ray Brisson Brock Brisson Jeff Austin 39
9th Flight Score
1st Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 40
2nd Dan White Dylan White Damien White 40
3rd Kaiden White Julien Robert Gabriel White 43
10th Flight Score
1st Dean Domich Pat Hughes Spare 43

 

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joe McCoy
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Guy Lachapelle
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Pat Cyr
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Steve Jozin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Ron Hale
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Joel Dechamplain
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Adam Tomassini
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Bill Matheson
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jessy Dechamplain

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Bill Fahrer
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jessy Dechamplain

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dan Szekely
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Zach Loates

25’ Putt $350 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,500 – No Winner

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