Men’s Night Golf – June 25

Week #5 – 174 Golfers, Raining, 25*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 31 2nd Perry Kauk Greg Robinson Ron Hale 33 3rd Chris Buckell Gilles Pelletier Blair Mills 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Brandon Case Bradley Case Devon Spooner 33 2nd Monte White Joe McCoy Spare 34 3rd Roger Lefebvre Eric Comtois Stretch 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 34 2nd Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Marc Belanger 34 3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 35 4th Flight Score 1st Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock Tim Lesarge 35 2nd Luc Belanger Jim Oleynik Jean Desgagne 35 3rd Peter Moore Claude Samson Dave Hall 35 5th Flight Score 1st Lee Bryar Mike Lavergne Kyle Wood 35 2nd Brandon Case Bradley Case Devon Spooner 35 3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 36 6th Flight Score 1st Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Marc Belanger 36 2nd Mark Szekely Dan Szekely Dean Willand 36 3rd Ray Chevrier Seb Chevrier Damon Boylan 37 7th Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Gilles Cyr Andre Bedard 37 2nd Peter Moore Claude Samson Mark Szekely 37 3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Levesque 38 8th Flight Score 1st Scott East Francis Belanger Spare 38 2nd Tom Fahrer Bill Fahrer Spare 38 3rd Ray Brisson Brock Brisson Jeff Austin 39 9th Flight Score 1st Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 40 2nd Dan White Dylan White Damien White 40 3rd Kaiden White Julien Robert Gabriel White 43 10th Flight Score 1st Dean Domich Pat Hughes Spare 43

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joe McCoy

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Guy Lachapelle

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Pat Cyr

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Steve Jozin

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Ron Hale

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Joel Dechamplain

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Adam Tomassini

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Bill Matheson

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jessy Dechamplain

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Bill Fahrer

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jessy Dechamplain

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dan Szekely

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Zach Loates

25’ Putt $350 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,500 – No Winner