Men’s Night Golf – June 25

Week #5 – 174 Golfers, Raining, 25*C.
Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Joey Dechamplain
|Francis Dechamplain
|31
|2nd
|Perry Kauk
|Greg Robinson
|Ron Hale
|33
|3rd
|Chris Buckell
|Gilles Pelletier
|Blair Mills
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|Devon Spooner
|33
|2nd
|Monte White
|Joe McCoy
|Spare
|34
|3rd
|Roger Lefebvre
|Eric Comtois
|Stretch
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lord
|Jeremi Lord
|Adam Martelli
|34
|2nd
|Roger Gamache
|Carl Chabot
|Marc Belanger
|34
|3rd
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike Hogan
|Tanner Paddock
|Tim Lesarge
|35
|2nd
|Luc Belanger
|Jim Oleynik
|Jean Desgagne
|35
|3rd
|Peter Moore
|Claude Samson
|Dave Hall
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Lee Bryar
|Mike Lavergne
|Kyle Wood
|35
|2nd
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|Devon Spooner
|35
|3rd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Gary Trudeau
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Gamache
|Carl Chabot
|Marc Belanger
|36
|2nd
|Mark Szekely
|Dan Szekely
|Dean Willand
|36
|3rd
|Ray Chevrier
|Seb Chevrier
|Damon Boylan
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Gilles Cyr
|Andre Bedard
|37
|2nd
|Peter Moore
|Claude Samson
|Mark Szekely
|37
|3rd
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Eric Levesque
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Scott East
|Francis Belanger
|Spare
|38
|2nd
|Tom Fahrer
|Bill Fahrer
|Spare
|38
|3rd
|Ray Brisson
|Brock Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|39
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|40
|2nd
|Dan White
|Dylan White
|Damien White
|40
|3rd
|Kaiden White
|Julien Robert
|Gabriel White
|43
|10th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dean Domich
|Pat Hughes
|Spare
|43
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joe McCoy
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Guy Lachapelle
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Pat Cyr
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Steve Jozin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Ron Hale
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Joel Dechamplain
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Adam Tomassini
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Bill Matheson
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Bill Fahrer
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jessy Dechamplain
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dan Szekely
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Zach Loates
25’ Putt $350 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,500 – No Winner
- Men’s Night Golf – June 25 - June 27, 2026
- Weekend at LSPP – Saturday, June 27th & 28th - June 27, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 26 - June 27, 2026