Friday Morning News – June 26

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers this evening then clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that David Clayton-Thomas has died at the age of 84 in TorontoHe was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Canadian Walk of Fame in Toronto in 2010, while Spinning Wheel was honoured in 2007 at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
- Don’t forget the Poker Walk this weekend!
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