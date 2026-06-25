Thursday Morning News – June 25th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget – Algoma Power will be working on line upgrades that will require an electrical service interruption for a portion of customers on Joliet Street, Montreal Avenue, and Toronto Avenue between 9 and 3 p.m.
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