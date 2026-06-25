Nipigon OPP – Dispute leads to Individual being charged with speeding and Impaired

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a dispute in Rocky Bay First Nation which lead to the arrest of one individual for impaired operation.

On June 24, 2026, just before 5:00 a.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment responded to a report of individuals fighting in a residence, they were believed to be impaired and had left the area in a black Chevrolet pick up truck southbound on Highway 11.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 11 travelling at 154km/hr in a posted 90km/hr zone and initiated a traffic stop. Through further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nipigon Detachment for further breath testing.

As a result, Shyloe FAVEL, 21-years-old, of Lake Helen, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Provincial Offences Act for the following offences;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, Sec 320.14(1)(a)CC

Speeding 50+ km/hr over the posted speed limit, Sec 128HTA

Drive motor vehicle – no licence, Sec 32(1)HTA

Fail to produce permit, Sec 110(6)HTA

Fail to surrender insurance card, Sec 3(1)CAIA

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it