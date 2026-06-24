Ladies Night Golf – June 17

129 Golfers!! New record! Call ins begin Mondays at 10 a.m.

A friendly reminder that if teams are backing up behind you and there are empty holes ahead, you must let them play through 😊

1st FLIGHT:

1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich 35

2nd –Cassee Provost, Marcie DLF, Rachael Korytko-Amos 38

3rd – Sue Switzer, Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich 39

2nd FLIGHT:

1st – Lise Noel, Darlene Trovarello, Jess Trovarello 41

2nd –Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Heather Rainville 42

3rd –Sabrina White, Sheighanne White, Stacey Price 42

3rd FLIGHT:

1st – Trudy Dunham, Lonna Rilley, Isabel Chicoine 43

2nd –Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Vanessa Skouris 43

3rd –Kelsey Dechamplain, Ashley Dechamplain, Kailey Fasciano 44

4th FLIGHT:

1st – Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault, Delmarr Lowe 44

2nd- Cassidy Michalcewicz, Grace Dereski, Spare 44

3rd- Ida Vernier, Katheryn Boyd, Dawn Campbell 44

5th FLIGHT:

1st- Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Brooke MacLellan 45

2nd – Christina Portis, Ashlee Pelletier, Tania Case 46

3rd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 47

6th FLIGHT:

1st-Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Kathy Culhane 48

2nd – Kim Melbourne, Anna Klockars, Rayanne Roberge 48

3rd – Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Stephania DeStefano 48

7th FLIGHT:

1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 49

2nd – Lynne Zuliani, Ness Zuliani, Linda Sillanpaa 49

3rd – Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari, Spare 49

8th FLIGHT:

1st – Renee Baronette, Tammy Asselin, Bev Nantel 51

2nd – Michelle Terris, Kaitlyn Dube, Connie Gerrior 51

9th FLIGHT:

1st – Lise Bernath, Wendy Smith, Spare 52

2nd – Sabrina Michalcewicz, Julie MacDonald, Lisa Tait 54

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 certificate – Gen Verreault

Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Monique Kryszewski

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese Pizza – Lynne Zuliani

Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Darlene Trovarello (Birdie)

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Judy Zagar

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 gift certificate – Lise Noel

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich (Birdie by draw)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich (1st round)

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Deralise Senecal

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon (Birdie)

Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich (1st round)

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Sue Lord

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash –Sarah Perreira (Birdie)

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash– Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)

Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 gift certificate – Chrystal Morden

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Kim Melbourne

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Guylaine Domich

25ft putt – ($450 pot): Shirley Hale, Brenda Tait, Johanna Rowe, Lisa Tait, Ida Vernier, Hayley Lamon – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $500)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3880) – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $3930)