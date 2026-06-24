Ladies Night Golf – June 17

129 Golfers!! New record! Call ins begin Mondays at 10 a.m.
A friendly reminder that if teams are backing up behind you and there are empty holes ahead, you must let them play through 😊
1st FLIGHT:
1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich 35
2nd –Cassee Provost, Marcie DLF, Rachael Korytko-Amos 38
3rd – Sue Switzer, Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich 39
2nd FLIGHT:
1st – Lise Noel, Darlene Trovarello, Jess Trovarello 41
2nd –Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Heather Rainville 42
3rd –Sabrina White, Sheighanne White, Stacey Price 42
3rd FLIGHT:
1st – Trudy Dunham, Lonna Rilley, Isabel Chicoine 43
2nd –Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Vanessa Skouris 43
3rd –Kelsey Dechamplain, Ashley Dechamplain, Kailey Fasciano 44
4th FLIGHT:
1st – Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault, Delmarr Lowe 44
2nd- Cassidy Michalcewicz, Grace Dereski, Spare 44
3rd- Ida Vernier, Katheryn Boyd, Dawn Campbell 44
5th FLIGHT:
1st- Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Brooke MacLellan 45
2nd – Christina Portis, Ashlee Pelletier, Tania Case 46
3rd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 47
6th FLIGHT:
1st-Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Kathy Culhane 48
2nd – Kim Melbourne, Anna Klockars, Rayanne Roberge 48
3rd – Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Stephania DeStefano 48
7th FLIGHT:
1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 49
2nd – Lynne Zuliani, Ness Zuliani, Linda Sillanpaa 49
3rd – Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari, Spare 49
8th FLIGHT:
1st – Renee Baronette, Tammy Asselin, Bev Nantel 51
2nd – Michelle Terris, Kaitlyn Dube, Connie Gerrior 51
9th FLIGHT:
1st – Lise Bernath, Wendy Smith, Spare 52
2nd – Sabrina Michalcewicz, Julie MacDonald, Lisa Tait 54
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 certificate – Gen Verreault
Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Monique Kryszewski
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese Pizza – Lynne Zuliani
Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Darlene Trovarello (Birdie)
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Judy Zagar
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 gift certificate – Lise Noel
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich (Birdie by draw)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich (1st round)
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Deralise Senecal
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon (Birdie)
Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich (1st round)
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Sue Lord
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash –Sarah Perreira (Birdie)
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash– Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)
Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 gift certificate – Chrystal Morden
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Kim Melbourne
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Guylaine Domich
25ft putt – ($450 pot): Shirley Hale, Brenda Tait, Johanna Rowe, Lisa Tait, Ida Vernier, Hayley Lamon – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $500)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3880) – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $3930)
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