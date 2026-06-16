Thunder Bay OPP – Suspended Driver Charged with No Helmet while riding E-Bike

Officers with the Thunder Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as the satellite detachment of Shabaqua arrested and charged one individual following flight from police.

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, shortly before 10:00 a.m., officers noticed a stopped sprinter van along Highway 11-17 near Highway 527. After a brief conversation with the driver, officers became suspicious and initiated a traffic stop. The driver remained for a short period of time before fleeing from officers. Further west of Highway 11-17, additional officers located the vehicle but it failed to stop.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., near Raith, multiple police vehicles conducted a traffic stop on the van. The van was ultimately stopped, though the driver intentionally struck and damaged three police vehicles. During the arrest, officers deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW), as the individual repeatedly resisted arrest and was attempting to ignite the vehicle. The individual was successfully arrested without major incident or significant injury to anyone involved. Several officers received minor injuries that did not require medical attention, and the accused was treated for minor injuries.

As a result, Gurjit SINGH, 41 years old from Brampton, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Highway Traffic Act, Dangerous Goods Transportation Act, and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act offences:

Attempt to commit murder x4

Assault a peace officer x3

Dangerous operation

Mischief over $5000 x3

Flight from peace officer x2

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Resist peace officer

Possession of a schedule I substance – heroin

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Driving while under suspension

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Insecure load

Operate unsafe vehicle

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Fail to comply with federal regulations safety requirement – transporting dangerous goods while untrained

Fail to comply with federal regulations safety requirement – no shipping document with prescribed information

Fail to comply with federal regulations safety standard – insecure load

Fail to display prescribed safety mark – large means of containment

Fail to comply with prescribed safety standard – means of containment safety requirements

Owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Monday, June 15, 2026.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 911 immediately. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).