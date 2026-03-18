Wednesday Morning News – March 18

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. Flurries at times heavy beginning this morning. Local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill -24 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|A few flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low -8. Wind chill near -13.
Road Conditions:
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
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