LACHAPELLE, Lucienne  ‘Lucy’ (née Bilodeau)

June 19, 1928 – December 16, 2025

With family and friends by her side, Lucy leaves her earthly home to join her partner of 57 years, Ed Latoski.

Lucy came to Wawa with her husband Maurice Lachapelle, who was killed in an industrial accident at Algoma Ore. She leaves behind a lifelong friend, Gerry Rose, who cared for Lucy until she passed. Also left are many great friends and many nieces and nephews.

Lucy was a highly independent lady who worked hard, was kind to her fellow humans and leave a footprint to be desired by many.

A celebration of life will be held at Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Friday, January 16, 2026 from 10:30 until 12 noon.

