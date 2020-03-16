COVID-19 Cancellations (Wawa and area)

Wawa-news is compiling a running list of changes due to COVID-19 in community events, businesses for residents of Wawa and the area. If you would like your notice added to this list, please contact [email protected] The Lady Dunn Health Centre has information about COVID-19 – click this link to read.

last updated – Mar 16, 2020 at 07:18

Mar 16, 2020 at 07:18

– Yesterday, Sunday, March 15, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health reported that a woman in her 60s is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. “While this is unfortunate, it is not unexpected. This person was a close contact of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our area,” said Dr. Sutcliffe. “The individual has followed the directions of Public Health and remains in self-isolation at home where she has been isolated since being tested at the Health Sciences North emergency department on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The hospital took all necessary precautions for infection control, testing, and assessment. Following testing, the individual was discharged home to begin self-isolation.

– For the first time in 73 years, the 2020 Toronto Sportsmen’s Show (March 18-22) at The International Centre in Mississauga has been cancelled.

– Yesterday, the Ontario Lottery & Gaming closed all casinos in Ontario.

– Enterprise Rent-A-Car has waived it’s young renter fee and reduced the minimum age to rent a vehicle from 21 to 18. This measure was put in place in order to help students return home. The change is effective now through the end of May at all participating locations across Canada.

– As of Tuesday, March 17, VIA Rain is reducing services by 50% in the Québec City-Windsor corridor, the Sudbury–White River, Winnipeg–Churchill, Senneterre-Jonquière runs will continue to operate according to their respective schedules with no change.

Mar 15, 2020 at 16:40

– In response to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health’s recommendation to immediately suspend large events and public gatherings of over 250 people, Ontario Parks has cancelled all planned events until further notice. All public Ontario Parks buildings, such as visitor centres, will be closed as well. Outdoor recreational opportunities including camping and day use will still be available at operating parks. Appropriate cleaning measures continue to be undertaken to reduce risk to staff and visitors within buildings. Ontario Parks will also enhance cleaning of public areas that remain open, including washrooms.

– Defined Movement Dance has postponed classes until the beginning of April. The dance season will be extended by that same period of time to ensure delivery of all classes. Samantha stated that competition plans remain unchanged, but that she will continue to monitor the situation, and update participants accordingly. She asks that participants watch her pages for home practice opportunities for recital and exams.

– Due to the Health Crisis at the moment all Mitts and Moccasins classes will be cancelled until April 6th. Sorry everyone. – As of today, Wawa Baptist will suspend Sunday morning services and all other weekly/monthly activities until after April 6 at which time we will consider the current Provincial recommendations. As a church family, we desire to take leadership in being responsible community citizens by playing our part to take preventative measures to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. If anyone in the community is concerned about going out to get groceries or run errands, etc., please contact Mike at Wawa Baptist at 705-852-0903. We will gladly arrange for someone to help you.

– The Rotary Club of Wawa is suspending all meetings until at least Wednesday, April 8th. In conversation with President Liz, and given the actions of Rotary District & International, we are CANCELLING ALL LOCAL MEETINGS until at least Wednesday, April 8th. Please do stay healthy, practice good hygiene, respect social distancing and STAY HOME IF YOU DON’T FEEL GOOD.

Rotarians will continue to work remotely continuing preparations for the 2020 Rotary Radio Auction.

Mar 15, 2020 at 07:57

The Anglican Diocese of Ontario has cancelled all Sunday church services until further notice.

Mar 14, 2020 at 09:00

Dr. Simpson has cancelled his scheduled clinics until further notice due to the COVID -19 Virus.

Confederation College’s four regional campuses will be closed starting Monday, March 16, 2020. CLASSES FOR THESE CAMPUSES WILL CONTINUE AS SCHEDULED USING ONLINE DELIVERY. Arrangements are being made for all students who do not already have at-home logins. Should students at these campuses have difficulty accessing their classes online, they should email their respective campus as per the below contact information. Arrangements are also being explored for employees at these campuses to work from alternate locations. The campuses that will be closed starting Monday include:

Options are being explored to arrange academic deliver for these campuses at alternate locations. An update about next steps for these campuses will be provided on Monday.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020 – The MMCC Gym will remain open 24 hours, with an additional period of closure for cleaning from 7am to 8am, and the regular closure for cleaning between 2pm and 3pm.

Low risk events, such as public skating and lunchtime pickup hockey will continue, with one dressing room dedicated to each event and all others restricted . All other Municipal programming is suspended for the week of March 16, 2020.

Alamos Family Fishing Day has been CANCELLED

LDHC has begun active screening in all care areas. Active screening is necessary to ensure the hospital environment remains safe, that we manage resources, and protect the well-being of our LTC residents, patients, staff, and the community. All out-patients and visitors must enter through the main entrance for active screening at registration*.

North Algoma Diabetes Education Program (foot care included), endoscopy screening program, stress testing, telemedicine and other specialist clinics will include active screening.

North Algoma Counselling Services – please present at registration for active screening prior to proceeding to the department for registration.

Please do not visit LTC residents and patients if you are unwell (fever, cough, etc.)

Effective Saturday, March 14, 2020, all Superior Children’s Centre EarlyON Child and Family Centres and Licensed Childcare Centres in the communities of Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne will be CLOSED to the public, families and staff.

The Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie has cancelled all Masses (St. Monica – Wawa, Église de Sainte-Cécile, Dubreuilville):

All Masses, weekday and weekends, as well as Sunday liturgies of the Word are cancelled.

The churches remain accessible for personal visits during usual mass times.

All Algoma University events – on-and-off campus – cancelled, postponed or offered virtually

Sault College classes will be suspended as of March 23.

ADSB has cancelled all in-school childcare and all ADSB programs are cancelled and facilities closed.

All publically funded schools in Ontario will be closed from March 14 to April 5.

Michipicoten First Nation Band Council has cancelled the upcoming citizenship engagement sessions in Sault Ste Marie March 18 and Sudbury March 19, 2020.

Batchewana First Nation has limited services to essential-only.

The National Hockey League has postponed the 2019-20 season, beginning with games scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020.

The Ontario Hockey League season has been “paused immediately until further notice.”