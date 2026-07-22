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Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 21

Updated: July 21, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

There are currently 40 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 4 are not under control, 4 are under control and 32 are being observed.

  • An update on fire Wawa 17 (WAW017): Four FireRanger crews remain committed to this fire and are making great progress. Crews are continuing to work to establish hoselines around the perimeter. This fire is located approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Pic Mobert and east of White Lake. The fire is not under control at 37.2 hectares. Wawa 17 received 10mm of rain by yesterday afternoon, and an additional 16mm of precipitation overnight.
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