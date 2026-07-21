The Municipality of Sioux Lookout: 2 Fires within Municipal Boundaries UPDATED

Jul 21, 2026 at 00:15

Excellent news!! Our fire chief was just on the phone with the MNRF and they have let us know that SLK100 and SLK101 in the South Shore Drive/David Lake area have both been declared OUT this afternoon!! (Jul 20, 2026 at 16:42).

Please share the information with family and friends. The MNRF fire map hasn’t been updated yet, but we have confirmation that both fires are now out.

We are aware of two new wildland fires that are active within Municipal boundaries near South Shore Drive and David Lake (Jul 20, 2026 at 12:24).

Sioux Lookout Fire Services were in contact with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) last night during the initial stages of the response. Both fires are currently listed as under control, with crews and equipment in place.

Municipal staff continue to monitor the situation and remain in direct contact with the MNRF for updates. We will share additional information if conditions change.

Update: SLK101 has been extinguished.

SLKT100 has not increased in size since it was detected and remains under control.

Update #2: MNRF has confirmed that both SLKT100 and SLKT101 are out.

Stay informed. For the most up-to-date information on active wildfires, fire status, restrictions, and alerts across Ontario, visit the Ontario Forest Fire Information Map