Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MARKS OF THE WILD – You may not always get to see animals in the
park, but they are out there! Drop by and meet Kelly and Claire to learn ways to spot the signs that are
left behind that are often overlooked.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Today at LSPP – Wednesday, July 8th - July 8, 2026
- Proposed Northern Shield Energy Corridor –All Risk and No Reward for Northern Ontario - July 8, 2026
- Forest Fire Update – July 7 - July 8, 2026