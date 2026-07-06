Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
RECREATION SKILLS: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for that perfect fishing spot? We’ve got you covered! Join Mary to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Today at LSPP – Monday, July 6th - July 6, 2026
- Forest Fire Update – July 5 - July 6, 2026
- This Weekend at LSPP – Saturday, July 4th & 5th - July 4, 2026