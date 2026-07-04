This Weekend at LSPP – Saturday, July 4th & 5th

Saturday, July 4th
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: BALD EAGLES – The Bald Eagle is more than just a well-recognized bird; it
is a legendary symbol for many. Join Kelly and Aidan to discover the story of this magnificent species and how Lake Superior Provincial Park provides them with a place to call home.
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake
NATURE CONNECTION: iNATURALIST PHOTO SEARCH – Up for a challenge? Join Ari and become
a community scientist by turning your nature observations into valuable data! Using the iNaturalist app, see how long it takes you to complete the challenge. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. To prepare, download the iNaturalist app onto your smartphone before the program. Don’t want another app? A camera works too!
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
ART WORKSHOP: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – Join Anna and Anahi to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.
Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM South Old Women River Trail
NATURE CONNECTION: MINDFUL HIKE – It’s clear that nature is beneficial for both our mental and
physical health. Take a moment to be mindful of the feelings nature inspires. Tune into your senses as you follow the prompts on this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. Hike Length: 2.5km. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
FILM SCREENING: THE FISH THIEF, A GREAT LAKES MYSTERY – A gripping tale of why the most
prized fish in the largest freshwater ecosystem on Earth nearly vanished, and the remarkable people who tackled the mystery. This documentary is 90 minutes in duration.
Sunday, July 5th
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
RECREATION SKILLS: BACKCOUNTRY 101 – Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Tessa to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park.
- This Weekend at LSPP – Saturday, July 4th & 5th - July 4, 2026
- Forest Fire Update – July 4 - July 4, 2026
- Nuclear Energy Strategy a “Cash Cow” for the Nuclear Industry - July 3, 2026