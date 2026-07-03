LSPP – Agawa Bay Campground – Temporary Facility Closures

Provided our water reservoir can keep up with water demand, the showers and laundry facilities will remain open and flush toilets will continue to be available in the Visitor Centre. If water usage begins to outpace our water system production, there may be additional temporary facility closures. Water taps throughout the campground will not be affected; however, the Boil Water Advisory remains in place. Visitors can help to conserve water by choosing to use a pit toilet over our flush toilets when possible.