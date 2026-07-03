LSPP – Agawa Bay Campground – Temporary Facility Closures

Jul 3, 2026 at 21:22
Provided our water reservoir can keep up with water demand, the showers and laundry facilities will remain open and flush toilets will continue to be available in the Visitor Centre. If water usage begins to outpace our water system production, there may be additional temporary facility closures. Water taps throughout the campground will not be affected; however, the Boil Water Advisory remains in place. Visitors can help to conserve water by choosing to use a pit toilet over our flush toilets when possible.
We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience. Our team is hard at work to repair the leak as soon as possible and we appreciate your understanding.
Jul 2, 2026 at 16:52
This temporary shutdown of our water system is to allow our maintenance crew to troubleshoot an issue with our plumbing system.
Please note that Rabbit Blanket Lake Campground will not be affected.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
Jul 1, 2026 at 14:52
The Agawa Bay Campground and Visitor Centre are currently under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory.
Water from the taps is unsafe for drinking unless boiled for one full minute.
Please do not use this water to fill drinking water containers, for teeth brushing, or for preparing food and baby formula unless it is going to be boiled prior to use.
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