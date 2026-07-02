Thursday Morning News – July 2

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 13.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Love. He has opened the newest store in Wawa!. There are grocery items, snacks, and even fresh produce. He will be offering frozen meats shortly.
- Interesting to read that Toronto Transit Commission Board has been asked to hold its contractor, Dexterra, accountable for violations of labour and employment laws. SEIU Local 2 says Dexterra has failed to apply the collective agreement at some TTC locations and is instead using non-union subcontractors to perform bargaining unit work. These practices have resulted in serious employment standards violations, including workers being paid below minimum wage and being paid under the table. SEIU Local 2 has filed an Unfair Labour Practice complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board and is now calling on the TTC Board to ensure its contractor complies with its legal and contractual obligations.
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