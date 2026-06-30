WTNFN Expresses Support for Grand Council Treaty #3

We the Nuclear Free North is expressing strong support for Grand Council Treaty #3’s “Open Letter Invitation to the Prime Minister of Canada for Nation-to-Nation Cooperation Regarding Canada’s Proposed NWMO DGR Designation Under the Building Canada Act” issued earlier Monday.

“Ogichidaa Kavanaugh has clearly expressed the concerns of so many of us, Indigenous and non-Indigenous”, commented Bill Tenniscoe, a member of the WTNFN organizing group and former member the Elders Council at Lac des Milles Lac First Nation.

“Ogichidaa raises fundamental issues. We absolutely support his open letter, and his insistence that the DGR be scrutinized diligently”.

In his open letter to the Prime Minister, Ogichidaa (Grand Chief) Francis Kavanaugh writes “My invitation to you and your MPO is change course immediately. Specifically, initiate meaningfully consultations and accommodations, recognize and respect MAI, and discuss how we may together strengthen both Canada and the Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3.”

“In my opinion, these matters are best decided upon through discussions and not through Canada’s court systems. However, GCT3 is considering the legal implications of Canada’s announcement, and GCT3 has options and cannot presently abide any federal government decision to expedite a project that requires a uniquely rigorous degree of the most careful study on the environment and impacts to inherent and Treaty #3 rights. Canada cannot legislate itself out of its constitutional duties to Indigenous peoples and must respect Treaty #3.”

WTNFN had earlier responded to the federal government’s announcement that they are considering designating the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s (NWMO’s) Deep Geological Repository (DGR) as a Project of National Interest under the Building Canada Act. The alliance noted that such a designation would mean guaranteed approval of the DGR, despite the lack of evidence to support the safety of the project, and called it a “betrayal of the public trust”.

We the Nuclear Free North is an alliance of Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents and organizations opposed to the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s plan to transport, process, bury and abandon all of Canada’s high-level nuclear fuel waste at the Revell site in the heart of Treaty #3 territory in northwestern Ontario. The Alliance and its members have been significant participants in the federal impact assessment of the project already underway.