Community partnership helps expand access to veterinary care in Constance Lake First Nation

More than 130 animals received vital veterinary care during a four-day animal wellness clinic hosted by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society in partnership with Constance Lake First Nation.

From June 1-4, the Ontario SPCA’s mobile MASH-style clinic provided spay/neuter surgeries for 48 cats and dogs, helping prevent close to an estimated 1,800 unplanned puppies and kittens. The clinic also provided 84 wellness appointments to animals in the community and administered 119 rabies vaccinations. The Ontario SPCA has also transported more than 5,200 lbs of pet food to Constance Lake to date this year, with more on the way.

The Ontario SPCA is committed to improving access to veterinary care in underserved communities with its MASH-style spay/neuter and wellness clinics. These portable outreach events are designed to be easily packed up and transported to wherever they are needed, including remote communities.

“Access to veterinary care can be a challenge in remote and underserved communities,” says Arista Wogenstahl, Northern Regional Manager of Community Outreach Services with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Through this clinic, we were able to provide spay/neuter services, wellness care and vaccinations to support animal health in Constance Lake First Nation.”

“On behalf of Constance Lake First Nation, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to PetSmart and the Ontario SPCA for their continued partnership and support in delivering pet wellness clinics within our community,” says Chief Richard Allen of Constance Lake First Nation. “Through this ongoing collaboration, we have seen meaningful improvements in the health and well-being of animals in Constance Lake. These clinics have increased access to essential veterinary services, supported responsible pet ownership, and contributed to a stronger, healthier animal population. As a result, many of our community dogs are healthier, better cared for, and receiving the support they need, which has had a positive impact on both animal welfare and overall community safety. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to continuing this important work together.”

The wellness event was made possible thanks to an Incubator grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada® to address challenges in accessing veterinary care in Constance Lake First Nation. This clinic is the third pet wellness clinic hosted in the community, continuing a strong and valued partnership between Constance Lake First Nation, PetSmart, and the Ontario SPCA.

Rising costs combined with geographical and cultural barriers have left many communities out of the veterinary care system altogether. The Incubator grant program supports innovative and culturally relevant veterinary programs targeted toward Indigenous communities across Canada.

For more information on the Ontario SPCA’s mobile animal wellness services, visit ontariospca.ca/communitysupport