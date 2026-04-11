Saturday Morning News – April 11

Weather:
|Today
|Clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. High of 3. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then periods of rain mixed with light snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h before morning. Low -1.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- If you are not staying in Wawa to watch the curling and hockey this weekend and are headed to the Soo, be very careful. Pothole season is upon us, and the stretch from Goulais into the Soo is hazardous. And in the Soo, it isn’t much better.
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