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Wawa Ladies Curling – 2026/27 Season Standings

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 15 18
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 14 17
SPENCER, Diane 3 13 18
MATHIAS, Danette 4 12 18
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 11 18
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 5 11 18
AMOS, Tracy 7 10 17
PARSONS, Rochelle 7 10 18
TAVELLA, Debbie 9 9 18
SZEKELY, Annik 10 8 18
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 11 7 18
SWITZER, Anya 12 6 17
CHIUPKA, Lorna 12 5 17
COE, Melanie 14 1 18
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 14 1 18
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