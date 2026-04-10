Wawa Ladies Curling – 2026/27 Season Standings

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|15
|18
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|14
|17
|SPENCER, Diane
|3
|13
|18
|MATHIAS, Danette
|4
|12
|18
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|11
|18
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|5
|11
|18
|AMOS, Tracy
|7
|10
|17
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|7
|10
|18
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|9
|9
|18
|SZEKELY, Annik
|10
|8
|18
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|11
|7
|18
|SWITZER, Anya
|12
|6
|17
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|12
|5
|17
|COE, Melanie
|14
|1
|18
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|14
|1
|18
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