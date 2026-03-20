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Friday Morning News – March 20

Weather:

Today Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +3. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -12 overnight.

Road Conditions:

 

Brenda Stockton
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