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Thursday Morning News – March 19

Mar 19, 2026 at 07:57

Weather:

Today Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light late this morning. High-1. Wind chill -15 this morning and -3 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight Becoming cloudy this evening then snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southeast 20 gusting to 40 late this evening then light after midnight. Low -7. Wind chill near -13.

Road Conditions:

 

 

Brenda Stockton
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