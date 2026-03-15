Breaking News

HSCDSB System-Wide Closure – Monday, March 16

Due to current weather conditions, which are forecasted to continue throughout the day tomorrow, all schools and board facilities will be closed on Monday, March 16.

This closure applies to all communities across the Board. Employees scheduled to work tomorrow are asked to remain home. Thank you for your understanding.

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