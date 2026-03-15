Due to current weather conditions, which are forecasted to continue throughout the day tomorrow, all schools and board facilities will be closed on Monday, March 16.
This closure applies to all communities across the Board. Employees scheduled to work tomorrow are asked to remain home. Thank you for your understanding.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- All ADSB Facilities will be closed Monday, March 16th - March 15, 2026
- HSCDSB System-Wide Closure – Monday, March 16 - March 15, 2026
- ADSAB Wawa Office Closed – March 16th - March 15, 2026