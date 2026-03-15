All Algoma District School Board employees are advised that, due to the current weather conditions that are expected to continue throughout the day tomorrow, all ADSB facilities will be closed tomorrow, Monday March 16th. Employees are NOT expected to report to work.
We expect to resume operations on Tuesday, March 17th. Thank you for your understanding.
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- All ADSB Facilities will be closed Monday, March 16th - March 15, 2026
- HSCDSB System-Wide Closure – Monday, March 16 - March 15, 2026
- ADSAB Wawa Office Closed – March 16th - March 15, 2026