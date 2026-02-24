Hwy 17/11 (Marathon <-> Terrace Bay) CLOSED

Hwy 17 is Closed from Terrace Bay to Marathon due to poor road and weather conditions (20:32).

The highway closure has been changed from Marathon to Nipigon due to poor weather and road conditions at 17:46.

The highway closure has been extended from Marathon to Pass Lake Road (Hwy 587/Flying J Travel Centre) due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 16:58.

Highway 17/11 is closed between Terrace Bay <-> Pass Lake Road (Hwy 587/Flying J Travel Centre) due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 8:59 a.m.

As this is a weather-related closure, the opening time will depend on how long it takes for this weather system to pass through, and the highways be cleared.