Hwy 17/11 (Marathon <-> Terrace Bay) CLOSED

Feb 24, 2026 at 20:41

Hwy 17 is Closed from Terrace Bay to Marathon due to poor road and weather conditions (20:32).

Feb 24, 2026 at 17:51

The highway closure has been changed from Marathon to Nipigon due to poor weather and road conditions at 17:46.

Feb 24, 2026 at 16:10

The highway closure has been extended from Marathon to Pass Lake Road (Hwy 587/Flying J Travel Centre) due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 16:58.

Feb 24, 2026 at 09:09

WX Radar as of 9:18 a.m. click for larger image.

Highway 17/11 is closed between Terrace Bay <-> Pass Lake Road (Hwy 587/Flying J Travel Centre) due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 8:59 a.m.

As this is a weather-related closure, the opening time will depend on how long it takes for this weather system to pass through, and the highways be cleared.

