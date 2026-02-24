Hwy 11 (Nipigon <-> New Liskeard) CLOSED

At 18:55 the Highway 11 closure was extended to New Liskeard. The highway is now closed from Nipigon to New Liskeard.

At 13:35 the Highway 11 closure was extended to Cochrane (Western Ave. (Hwy 579),). The highway is now closed from Nipigon to Cochrane.

At 13:35 the Highway 11 closure was extended to Kapuskasing. The highway is now closed from Nipigon to Kapuskasing. The closure is on the east side of Kap (Clear Lake Road)

At 11:47 the Highway 11 closure was extended to Hearst. The highway is now closed from Nipigon to Hearst.

Hwy 11 has been closed between Nipigon and Beardmore due to weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 8:42 a.m.

As this is a weather-related closure, the opening time will depend on how long it takes for this weather system to pass through, and the highways be cleared.

Additionally, travellers from Hornepayne cannot go to Longlac or Hearst as Hwy 11 is closed.