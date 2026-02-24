Feb 24, 2026 at 19:03
At 18:55 the Highway 11 closure was extended to New Liskeard. The highway is now closed from Nipigon to New Liskeard.
Feb 24, 2026 at 15:00
At 13:35 the Highway 11 closure was extended to Cochrane (Western Ave. (Hwy 579),). The highway is now closed from Nipigon to Cochrane.
Feb 24, 2026 at 14:00
At 13:35 the Highway 11 closure was extended to Kapuskasing. The highway is now closed from Nipigon to Kapuskasing. The closure is on the east side of Kap (Clear Lake Road)
Feb 24, 2026 at 11:59
At 11:47 the Highway 11 closure was extended to Hearst. The highway is now closed from Nipigon to Hearst.
Feb 24, 2026 at 09:15
Hwy 11 has been closed between Nipigon and Beardmore due to weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 8:42 a.m.
As this is a weather-related closure, the opening time will depend on how long it takes for this weather system to pass through, and the highways be cleared.
Additionally, travellers from Hornepayne cannot go to Longlac or Hearst as Hwy 11 is closed.
- Hwy 17/11 (Marathon <-> Terrace Bay) CLOSED - February 24, 2026
- Hwy 11 (Nipigon <-> New Liskeard) CLOSED - February 24, 2026
- Mess on Montreal River Hill – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED - February 24, 2026