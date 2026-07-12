Forest Fire Update – July 11

Northeast Region

Updated: July 11, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

There was 1 new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Wawa 13 (WAW013) is 0.4 of a hectare and is located approximately 1 kilometre southwest of Crocker’s Lake, and 0.75 of a kilometre northwest of Little Owl Lake. The fire is not under control.

There are currently 30 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 3 are under control and 25 are being observed.

Northwest Region

Updated: July 11, 2026 at 6:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

Eleven new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 11.

Nipigon 31 (NIP031) is located approximately 5 kilometres north of Symons Lake, and 11 kilometres west of Attiwapiskat River. The 2.0-hectare fire is being observed.

is located approximately 5 kilometres north of Symons Lake, and 11 kilometres west of Attiwapiskat River. The 2.0-hectare fire is being observed. Nipigon 32 (NIP032) and Nipigon 33 (NIP033) are located west of Peninsular Lake, approximately 29 kilometres south of Eabametoong First Nation (Fort Hope). NIP032 measures 3.0 hectares and is not under control. NIP033 is under control at 0.1 hectares.

and are located west of Peninsular Lake, approximately 29 kilometres south of Eabametoong First Nation (Fort Hope). measures 3.0 hectares and is not under control. is under control at 0.1 hectares. Sioux Lookout 69 (SLK069) is located approximately 9 kilometres north of Slate Falls Nation, near the southeast side of Kezik Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 9 kilometres north of Slate Falls Nation, near the southeast side of Kezik Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 70 (SLK070) is located approximately 5 kilometres southwest of Upturnedroot Lake, and 6 kilometres east of Morris Lake. The 2.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 5 kilometres southwest of Upturnedroot Lake, and 6 kilometres east of Morris Lake. The 2.0-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 71 (SLK071) is located approximately 26 kilometres southwest of Cat Lake First Nation, northeast of Shearstone Lake. The 30.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 26 kilometres southwest of Cat Lake First Nation, northeast of Shearstone Lake. The 30.0-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 72 (SLK072) is located approximately 6.3 kilometres east of Wigwasikak Lake, near Long Lake. The 3.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 6.3 kilometres east of Wigwasikak Lake, near Long Lake. The 3.0-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 73 (SLK073) is located approximately 4 kilometres northwest of Wigwasikak Lake, and 6.0 kilometres north of Tinker Lake. The 7.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 4 kilometres northwest of Wigwasikak Lake, and 6.0 kilometres north of Tinker Lake. The 7.0-hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 28 (DRY028) is located between Balmoral Lake and Nora Lake, west of Berglund Road. The 20.0-hectare fire is not under control. Aerial suppression using CL-415 waterbombers has been ongoing throughout the evening.

is located between Balmoral Lake and Nora Lake, west of Berglund Road. The 20.0-hectare fire is not under control. Aerial suppression using CL-415 waterbombers has been ongoing throughout the evening. Dryden 29 (DRY029) is located approximately 1 kilometre north of Highway 17, southeast of Iron Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 1 kilometre north of Highway 17, southeast of Iron Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 33 (FOR033) is located approximately 6.3 kilometres south of Highway 11, near Batchewaung Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 80 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 10 are not under control, 5 are being held, 8 are under control and 57 are being observed.

Fires of note

Fort Frances 14

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

The 1,570-hectare fire is not under control.

There are 13 FireRanger crews, 10 Type-2 fire-fighting crews, and 12 helicopters assigned to suppression operations

Some increased fire behaviour was observed through the interior areas of the fire.

A NOTAM is now in effect over the fire area.

Crews are continuing to establish hose lines around the fire perimeter, while bucketing helicopters target hotspots.

Fort Frances 15

Fort Frances 15 (FOR015) is located in Quetico Provincial Park, south of Pickerel Lake.

The fire is now measuring 1,751.9 hectares and is not under control.

Increased fire behaviour was observed today under continued hot, dry conditions.

Quetico Provincial Park has issued a closure in parts of the park. Details can be found on their webpage.

Restrictions in effect

NOTAM – Fort Frances 14

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

NOTAM – Nipigon 16

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.