Greenstone – Fire Ban in Effect at Midnight Saturday

This evening, the majority of Greenstone’s land area became rated as extreme fire hazard. The forecast for the coming days does not show any significant rainfall predicted. In the interest of community safety, a full fire ban is being implemented effective 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2026.

A fire ban suspends any issued burn permits, meaning there is no way to lawfully conduct open air burning within the limits of the Municipality. Conducting open air burning during a fire ban is an offence contrary to the Open Air Burning By-Law which can result in charges or fines for violations. This ban includes campgrounds.

The discharge of fireworks during a fire ban is also an offence contrary to the Fireworks By-Law which can result in charges or fines for violations.

This measure is being implemented to reduce the risk of accidental ignitions, and preserve emergency response resource capacity. The burn permit system has been updated to not allow for any new permits to be issued at this time.

We thank all residents and visitors for their co-operation in keeping our communities safe. Follow the official Municipal website and social media accounts for updates.

Note: Provincial Parks and Indigenous Nation Communities are not bound by Municipal By-Laws. These areas may have their own rules and regulations with regard to open air burning.

See someone having a campfire during a ban? They may not have seen a notice so let them know! If you are uncomfortable addressing the issue or there is an elevated concern, call 911.