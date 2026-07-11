Forest Fire Update – July 10

Northeast Region

Updated: July 10, 2026 at 6:25 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

There were 2 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Cochrane 35 (COC035) is 1 hectare and located on an island on Ritchie Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 1 hectare and located on an island on Ritchie Lake. The fire is not under control. Cochrane 36 (COC036) is 0.2 of a hectare and located along the west side of Groundhog River, approximately 1.6 kilometres east of Currie Lake. The fire is not under control.

There are currently 31 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 2 are not under control, 4 are under control and 25 are being observed.

Northwest Region

Updated: July 9, 2026 at 6:08 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

Two additional wildland fires were confirmed in the evening of July 8 following the previous update.

Fort Frances 28 (FOR028) is located in Quetico Park, northeast of This Man Lake. The 0.3-hectare fire is being observed.

is located in Quetico Park, northeast of This Man Lake. The 0.3-hectare fire is being observed. Fort Frances 29 (FOR029) is located in Quetico Park, near Baptism Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

Seven new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 9.

Fort Frances 30 (FOR030) is located near the southern end of White Otter Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near the southern end of White Otter Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 31 (FOR031) is located approximately 2.6 kilometres east of Highway 502, near McTaggart Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 2.6 kilometres east of Highway 502, near McTaggart Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 63 (SLK063) is located approximately 66 kilometers south of Wunnummin Lake and southeast of Brock Lake. The 5.0-hectare fire is being observed.

is located approximately 66 kilometers south of Wunnummin Lake and southeast of Brock Lake. The 5.0-hectare fire is being observed. Sioux Lookout 64 (SLK064) and Sioux Lookout 65 (SLK065) are located approximately 33 kilometres north of Slate Falls Nation, near Meen Lake. The fires measure 60.0 hectares and 0.1 hectares respectively and are being observed.

are located approximately 33 kilometres north of Slate Falls Nation, near Meen Lake. The fires measure 60.0 hectares and 0.1 hectares respectively and are being observed. Sioux Lookout 66 (SLK066) is located approximately 7.4 kilometres north of Fry Lake, between Nabemakoseka Lake and Obaskaka Lake. The 70.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 7.4 kilometres north of Fry Lake, between Nabemakoseka Lake and Obaskaka Lake. The 70.0-hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 26 (DRY026) is located approximately 1.2 kilometres east of Highway 502, north of Rattlesnake Lake. The 1.5-hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 74 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 13 are not under control, 2 are being held, 4 are under control and 55 are being observed.

Fires of note

Fort Frances 14

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

The 1,570-hectare fire is not under control.

There are 15 FireRanger crews, 5 Type-2 fire fighting crews, and 9 helicopters assigned to suppression operations

Minimal fire behaviour was observed today.

Crews are focused on establishing hose lines around the fire perimeter, supported by helicopter bucketing operations.

Fort Frances 15

Fort Frances 15 (FOR015) is located in Quetico Provincial Park, south of Pickerel Lake.

The 1,300-hectare fire is not under control.

Minimal fire behaviour was observed today.

Quetico Provincial Park has issued a closure in parts of the park. Details can be found on their webpage.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster

A total of 9 FireRanger crews, 6 fire management personnel, 3 helicopters and 2 fixed wing aircraft are assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster.

FireRanger crews are now extinguishing hotspots identified by infrared scanning technologies.

Nipigon 16 (NIP016) is located approximately 6 kilometers southeast of the Kasabonika Airport. The 1,474.2-hectare wildland fire is now being held.

is located approximately 6 kilometers southeast of the Kasabonika Airport. The 1,474.2-hectare wildland fire is now being held. Nipigon 12 (NIP012) is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The 2,119-hectare wildland fire is not under control.

is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The 2,119-hectare wildland fire is not under control. There is 1 additional active fire in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation. Nipigon 13 (NIP013) is not under control at 500.4 hectares.

Nipigon 14 (NIP014) is now out at 2.0 hectares.

is now out at 2.0 hectares. Nipigon 15 (NIP015) is now out at 0.1 hectares.

Restrictions in effect

NOTAM – Nipigon 16

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

NOTAM – Sioux Lookout 21

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Sioux Lookout 21 near Wunnumin Lake First Nation.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.