Forest Fire Update – July 7

Northeast Region

Updated: July 7, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

There were 6 new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Sudbury 15 (SUD015) is 0.2 of a hectare and is located approximately 3 kilometres south of Whitewater Lake and 5 kilometres north of Municipal Road 55. The fire is being held.

is 0.2 of a hectare and is located approximately 3 kilometres south of Whitewater Lake and 5 kilometres north of Municipal Road 55. The fire is being held. Sudbury 16 (SUD016) is 0.4 of a hectare and is located approximately 3 kilometres south of Whitewater Lake and 6 kilometres east of Highway 144. The fire is not under control.

is 0.4 of a hectare and is located approximately 3 kilometres south of Whitewater Lake and 6 kilometres east of Highway 144. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 17 (SUD017) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 3 kilometres south of Whitewater Lake and 5 kilometres east of Highway 144. The fire is being held.

is 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 3 kilometres south of Whitewater Lake and 5 kilometres east of Highway 144. The fire is being held. Sudbury 18 (SUD018) is 0.6 of a hectare and is located along Beauparlant road and approximately 7 kilometres east of Salter Island. The fire is not under control.

is 0.6 of a hectare and is located along Beauparlant road and approximately 7 kilometres east of Salter Island. The fire is not under control. Wawa 11 (WAW011) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located along the Montreal River, and approximately 1 kilometre south of Mouton Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 0.1 of a hectare and is located along the Montreal River, and approximately 1 kilometre south of Mouton Lake. The fire is not under control. Wawa 12 (WAW012) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located along Highway 17, and approximately 1 kilometre south of Kenny Lake. The fire is not under control.

There are currently 39 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these: 5 are not under control, 6 are being held, 5 are under control and 23 are being observed.

Northwest Region

Updated: July 7, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

Four new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 7.

Dryden 23 (DRY023) was located southeast of Poplar Island, near the shoreline of Eagle Lake. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.

was located southeast of Poplar Island, near the shoreline of Eagle Lake. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares. Fort Frances 19 (FOR019) is located approximately 20.0 kilometres east of Highway 502, near Spawn Inlet, Rainy Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held.

is located approximately 20.0 kilometres east of Highway 502, near Spawn Inlet, Rainy Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held. Fort Frances 20 (FOR020) is located approximately 8.0 kilometres south of Highway 11, near Cirrus Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 8.0 kilometres south of Highway 11, near Cirrus Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 35 (THU035) is located south of Wabakimi Provincial Park, between Uneven Lake and Vivid Lake. The 0.3-hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 73 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 13 are not under control, 1 is being held, 8 are under control and 51 are being observed.

Fires of note

Fort Frances 14

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

The fire is now measuring 1,570 hectares and is not under control.

14 crews and 8 helicopters are assigned to suppression operations.

Five Type-2 fire fighting crews were assigned to the fire fighting efforts today.

Crews are focussed on establishing hose lines around the fire perimeter, supported by helicopter bucketing operations.

Fort Frances 15

Fort Frances 15 (FOR015) is located in Quetico Provincial Park, south of Pickerel Lake.

is located in Quetico Provincial Park, south of Pickerel Lake. The fire is now measuring 1,300 hectares and is not under control.

Initially confirmed on June 30, the fire was remapped to a larger size on July 6 following several days of hot, dry and windy conditions.

Quetico Provincial Park has issued a closure in parts of the park. Details can be found on their webpage.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster

A total of 12 FireRanger crews, 8 fire management personnel, 3 helicopters and 2 fixed wing aircraft are assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster.

FireRanger crews are continuing to make good progress establishing hose lines on the perimeter of the fire.

Minimal fire activity and limited smoke have been observed in recent days following significant precipitation.

Nipigon 16 (NIP016) is located approximately 6 kilometers southeast of the Kasabonika Airport. The 1,474.2-hectare wildland fire is not under control.

is located approximately 6 kilometers southeast of the Kasabonika Airport. The 1,474.2-hectare wildland fire is not under control. Nipigon 12 (NIP012) is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The 2,119-hectare wildland fire is not under control.

is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The 2,119-hectare wildland fire is not under control. There are 3 additional active fires in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation. Nipigon 13 (NIP013) is not under control at 500.4 hectares. Nipigon 14 (NIP014) is not under control at 2.0 hectares Nipigon 15 (NIP015) is not under control at 0.1 hectares.



NOTAM at Nipigon 16

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Sioux Lookout 21 – Wunnumin Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 21 (SLK021) is now measuring 444 hectares and is not under control.

is now measuring 444 hectares and is not under control. The fire is approximately 9.0 kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport.

6 FireRanger crews and 2 helicopters are assigned to suppression operations.

NOTAM at Sioux Lookout 21

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Sioux Lookout 21 near Wunnumin Lake First Nation.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.