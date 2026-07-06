Forest Fire Update – July 5

Northeast Region

Updated: July 5, 2026 at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Five new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Cochrane 32 measures 2.8 hectares. It is located approximately 2 kilometres northwest of Harty. Two CL-415 waterbombers and a lead birddog aircraft were on the scene this afternoon. Two FireRanger crews are responding. A helicopter with belly tank assisted crews on the ground early Sunday evening.

measures 2.8 hectares. It is located approximately 2 kilometres northwest of Harty. Two CL-415 waterbombers and a lead birddog aircraft were on the scene this afternoon. Two FireRanger crews are responding. A helicopter with belly tank assisted crews on the ground early Sunday evening. North Bay 16 measures 0.4 of a hectare west of Yorkston Lake and south of Lady Evelyn Smoothwater Provincial Park. It is not under control.

measures 0.4 of a hectare west of Yorkston Lake and south of Lady Evelyn Smoothwater Provincial Park. It is not under control. Wawa 6 was confirmed late Sunday afternoon at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 11 kilometres south of Hawk Junction, west of Highway 101 and Whitefish Lake. It is not under control.

was confirmed late Sunday afternoon at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 11 kilometres south of Hawk Junction, west of Highway 101 and Whitefish Lake. It is not under control. Wawa 7 was confirmed late Sunday afternoon at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located east of Jeff Lake, 13 kilometres north of the Montreal River and approximately 30 kilometres east of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

was confirmed late Sunday afternoon at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located east of Jeff Lake, 13 kilometres north of the Montreal River and approximately 30 kilometres east of Lake Superior Provincial Park. Wawa 8 was confirmed early evening at 1.1 hectares and is located approximately 4 kilometres east of highway 614, on a peninsula on the southern shore of Musher Lake, and 33 kilometres south of Manitouwadge. One crew is assigned to this fire.

There are currently 35 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these: 6 are not under control, 2 are being held, 4 are under control and 23 are being observed.

Northwest Region

Updated: July 5, 2026 at 18:34 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

Five new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of July 5.

Dryden 21 (DRY021) is located near the eastern shore of Harmon Lake, approximately 109 kilometres north of Upsala. The 2.0 hectare fire is not under control.

is located near the eastern shore of Harmon Lake, approximately 109 kilometres north of Upsala. The 2.0 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 34 (THU034) is located within the community of Kakabeka Falls. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

is located within the community of Kakabeka Falls. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 26 (NIP026) is located near Oakley Lake, in a remote area approximately 65 kilometres west of Neskatanga First Nation. The 250 hectare fire is being observed.

is located near Oakley Lake, in a remote area approximately 65 kilometres west of Neskatanga First Nation. The 250 hectare fire is being observed. Sioux Lookout 59 (SLK059) is located at the Allanwater Bridge, approximately 38 kilometres east of Savant Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control.

is located at the Allanwater Bridge, approximately 38 kilometres east of Savant Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control. Sioux Lookout 58 (SLK058) is located near the east shore of Kezik Lake, approximately 10 kilometres north of Slate Falls First Nation. The 4.0 hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 76 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 16 are not under control, 2 fires are being held, 9 fires are under control and 49 fires are being observed. Two fires were called out over the past 24 hours.

Fires of note

Kasabonika Cluster

A total of 12 FireRanger crews, 8 fire management personnel, 3 helicopters and 2 fixed wing aircraft are assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster.

Crews are establishing hose lines on the western and northern perimeters of priority-fire Nipigon 16 . Bucketing helicopters supported FireRanger crews as well as supressed flare-ups on Nipigon 13, Sunday.

. Bucketing helicopters supported FireRanger crews as well as supressed flare-ups on Nipigon 13, Sunday. A drying trend over the past few days has FireRanger crews monitoring for increased fire behaviour and new starts from recent lightning strikes. Smoke may be more visible in the community.

Nipigon 16 (NIP016) is 1,474.2 hectares in size. The fire’s status remains not under control.

is 1,474.2 hectares in size. The fire’s status remains not under control. Nipigon 12 (NIP012) is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation and currently measuring 2,119 hectares.

is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation and currently measuring 2,119 hectares. There are 3 additional active fires in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation. Nipigon 13 (NIP013) is not under control and has been remapped to 500.4 hectares Nipigon 14 (NIP014) is not under control at 2 hectares Nipigon 15 (NIP015) is not under control at 0.1 hectares.



NOTAM in place – Kasabonika Cluster

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation. This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Fort Frances 14

2 heavy helicopters, with increased bucketing capacity, joined fire operations on Sunday.

A drying trend continues in the area and fire operations staff are monitoring for increasing fire behaviour.

14 FireRanger crews and 5 helicopters have been assigned to Fort Frances 14.

The fire is 1,480 hectares in size and is not under control.

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

Sioux Lookout 21 – Wunnumin Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 21 (SLK021) remains 357 hectares in size and is not under control.

remains 357 hectares in size and is not under control. Crews have established hoseline along the majority of the fire’s northern perimeter.

The fire is approximately 9 kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport.

6 FireRanger crews and 3 helicopters are assigned to SLK 021.

NOTAM in effect – Sioux Lookout 21

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Sioux Lookout 21 fire near Wunnumin Lake First Nation. This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.